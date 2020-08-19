CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to announce the 2021 German Scholarship offers.

The ministry encourages individuals who are interested in pursuing Bachelor’s, Master’s and Doctoral studies to apply for the scholarship programmes. The programmes cover a variety of fields such as Architecture, Music, Performing Arts, Fine Arts, Film, and Design/Visual Communication.

The scholarship provides the following benefits:

• Travel allowance;

• Research allowance;

• Monthly rent subsidy;

• Monthly allowance for accompanying family members;

• Language preparation offers; and

• Insurance coverage.

The application deadlines are as follows:

• Science – September 17, 2020

• Architecture – September 30, 2020

• Music – October 1, 2020

• Performing & Fine Arts, Film, Design/Visual Communication & Film – November 30, 2020

For detailed information regarding eligibility, application procedures, programmes and more, please contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill

Ms. Ronice Williams

Ministry of Human Resources (NIA)

(869) 469-5521 ext. 5163/4