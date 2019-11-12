The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), announced a call for applicants from St. Kitts and Nevis for scholarships in Azerbaijan.

Candidates may pursue the preparatory course, undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and general medicine/residency programmes.The programmes will be offered by the following institutions and sponsored by Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA):

Centre for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SAM)

Institute for Law and Human Rights, Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences

ADA University; and

Centre for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication

Those interested are asked to contact the Ministry of Human Resources for details regarding eligibility, provision of support, research process and application procedure. Deadline for the submission of applications is Dec. 4.