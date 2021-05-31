NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 31, 2021) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to announce that the Embassy of the United Mexican States has made the call on scholarships for Latin American and Caribbean Physicians. This scholarship opportunity is made available to update practices in the treatment of medical and surgical conditions of the spine.

The program is designed for physicians specializing in Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, or Spinal Surgery interested in the care of diseases of the spine. It is being offered by the Government of Mexico through the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE), along with the Mexican Agency for International Development Cooperation (AMEXCID).

The objective of this project is to share the Mexican experience in order to encourage the academic development of the participants, as well as creating an interactive scientific link between Mexico and the country of origin. However, it is not mandatory for the participants to be fluent in the Spanish language.

The scholarship will cover maintenance, accommodation, training and international air transport. The successful candidate will be situated at the Spine Clinic of the Health Secretariat of Mexico City during 2021 and 2022 for three (3) or six (6) months.