NIA Cabinet Approves Road Naming And Street Numbering Policy

The Honourable Spencer Brand, Nevis’ Minister of Works, Communications, and Physical Planning, said the initiative has been time consuming but it is critical that it be implemented in a judicious manner.

“It has taken some time but our aim is to try and get it right. I believe that this road naming policy would be instrumental in assisting our First Responders. The intent as well is to clarify the policies regarding addressing new projects, re-addressing areas, naming new roads, numbering roads, naming or renaming existing roads, and introducing address signage,” he said.



Hon. Brand explained that the policy would also ensure uniformity throughout the island by adding names to all new and proposed subdivisions and previously unnamed roads under construction. This will assist a vast number of stakeholders including Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the post office, courier services, Fire and Rescue Services, law enforcement, telecommunication companies, property owners, the Inland Revenue Department, utility companies, delivery companies, and other agencies and service providers.



“Physical Planning will give public notice of the assigning or changing of the road name…When a decision is taken with regards the naming or renaming of a road it must be gazetted, it must be published in the various newspapers, it must be placed on the NIA website, and any other electronic publication here on the island of Nevis.

“I wanted to highlight those persons who will be notified because we feel that they are our stakeholders in this matter and we want to make sure that they have the relevant information when it comes to this road naming policy,” the Minister informed.