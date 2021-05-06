By Monique Washington

Nevis Island Administration cabinet members on Wednesday (May 5) took their second dose of the Oxford University Astra Zeneca vaccine and are now fully vaccinated for COVID 19.

Ten weeks prior, cabinet members in Nevis received their first dose of the vaccine. Premier of Nevis Hon Mark Brantley encouraged persons to get vaccinated so that the island can return to a place of normalcy.

‘Cabinet members, I am pleased to say that we have gotten the second shot therefore we are fully vaccinated. We encourage our people to go out and get vaccinated so we can get the island reopened and get back to work,” he said.

Brantley noted that because they are fully vaccinated they will be able to travel.

“We will be able to travel and be able to move about and that is what we hope the rest of Nevis will also do,” he said.

On Tuesday the Prime Minister Hon Dr Timothy Harris and the Federal Cabinet received their second dose of the vaccine and are now too fully vaccinated.