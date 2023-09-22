NIA Cabinet Ministers encourage patriotism during Independence Celebration school visits

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 15, 2023)- Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley, accompanied by his colleagues in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet, visited a number of schools on Thursday, September 14, as part of the activities to celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Independence for St. Kitts and Nevis.

Hon. Brantley was joined by Deputy Premier the Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Public Works the Hon. Spencer Brand; Minister of Education the Hon. Troy Liburd; Minister of Health the Hon. Jahnel Nisbett; Legal Counsel to the NIA Mrs. Hélène Lewis; and the Hon. Latoya Jones, Special Advisor to the Premier of Nevis.

The delegation visited the St. James Primary, the Viola O. Jeffers-Nicholls Primary, and the St. Thomas Primary Schools.

The students were elated to greet and interact with the visiting officials and performed a dance as part of their patriotic program for Independence. The delegation also participated in a brief flag raising ceremony on school grounds, facilitated by members of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force led a delegation comprised of Nevis Island Administration (NIA) Cabinet Members on the first of several Independence Celebration school visits.

Premier Brantley thanked the staff and student body of the schools for a wonderful reception and wished everyone a “Happy Independence 40 when it comes on September 19th”.

“I was very touched at the outpouring of patriotic zeal that we saw today from all of the students and I thank the staff and students for welcoming us at all of the schools we visited.

“We look forward to this zeal and zest, this continued patriotic fervor for our beloved St. Kitts and Nevis,” he said.

The school visits will continue on Friday 15 and Monday 18, September when Ministers of government and Area Representatives will attend the schools’ patriotic programs.