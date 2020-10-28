CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– The Department of Social Services, in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), launched the “Yes to Success” (YTS) skills training and diversion site at Pinney’s Estate.

The programme is a collaboration between the Nevis government, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

At the October 27 grand opening, Director of the Department of Social Services Ms. Sandra Maynard credited Minister of Social Development Hon. Eric Evelyn and the NIA for making the YTS site a reality.

Hon. Eric Evelyn declares the “Yes To Success” skills training and diversion site at Pinney’s Estate, Nevis open.[/caption]Hon. Evelyn declared the site open. He said that with the launch of the project, better days are certainly coming for the young people of Nevis.

“I am very proud that this project we are launching today has already impacted so many young persons,” said Evelyn. “You heard the statistics given by Ms. Maynard. We have touched the lives of more than 70 young people in a few short years. That shows this programme is tailored to ensure that our young people are part of the thrust of the development of the island of Nevis.”

Noting the significant investment it took to establish the site, Evelyn encouraged the youth who will be trained at the YTS site to take care of the building and equipment.

“How did we get here? Our Minister Evelyn’s commitment to youth development, he embraced this programme from the minute he stepped into office,” said Ms. Maynard. “He has been and continues to be a stalwart of youth and community work. Although the programme itself had already started, when we needed infrastructural setup, NIA funds were allocated for this construction.

“Permanent Secretary Keith Glasgow was instrumental in helping us to stay abreast of and make good use of a wealth of training for our staff and resources for this site,” said Ms. Maynard. Mr. Glasgow is a Social Services Director on the National Advisory Board of the YES Project, which incorporates the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Juvenile Justice Reform [Project].

Ms. Maynard explained that while the YTS building is a modest set up, the department has big plans for it. The YTS programme offers youth counselling, skills training and job search assistance.

“The YTS programme is targeted to youth who have potential to be productive citizens,” said Ms. Maynard. “The program assists young persons who find it difficult to compete in the job market. They may not have completed school with the highest academic qualifications and some need a second chance. Many have had serious incidents in school, with past employers, or have small-scale offences in court.

“At YTS, we focus on youth whose skills and talents should be developed and valued as much as or perhaps arguably more than their more academically-accomplished peers,” said Ms. Maynard.

Under the programme, youths who apply are subject to risk assessment. Once accepted, they are have personal development sessions. They undergo weeks of skills training, and are placed in work internships for practical application of what they have learnt.

The YTS programme offers three- to four-month training periods in one of three training areas offered annually.

October 2020 to January 2021 program participants have the options of pottery-making, heavy equipment operation and a digital-jobs training course.