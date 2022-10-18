NIA Contracts for Phase 2 Island Main Road Rehabilitation and Safety Improvement Project

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — Work is expected to commence shortly on Phase 2of theIsland Main Road Rehabilitation and Safety Improvement Project, as the Nevis Island Administration signed a multi-million-dollar project with Surrey Paving & Aggregate Company Caribbean Ltd. on October 14, 2022, at the NIA’s conference room in Charlestown.

The contract covers 1.5 km of road from Cliffdwellers Estate to the Nisbet’s Bridge, and 0.9 km of road from Shaws Road to Nisbet Plantation.

Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Communication and Works, in his remarks at the contract signing ceremony explained the reason for the project’s delay and the cost.

“The general public would recall that in 2019, we completed the first phase of this enhancement project but at the beginning of 2020 we were struck by the COVID pandemic and this project had to be delayed

“This project initially started at a cost of over $13million for that phase of the work and I’m happy to report that we are settling at a figure of just about $11.7million for this phase of the work. This is not just a road construction project. This is a safety project for the island of Nevis. In this area, we know that we had some safety issues and some safety challenges along this corridor and our main focus was to ensure that once this project is completed then the safety component would definitely be greatly enhanced,” he said, adding “I believe that when this project is completed the people of Nevis would certainly be satisfied with the end product because if we would go by what we have seen from Cotton Ground to Cliffdwellers, we expect a similar quality and an even much more improved quality.

The Communications and Works Minister used the opportunity to thank The Bank of Nevis Limited for affording the NIA the opportunity to fund the project

“I also want to take this opportunity to thank The Bank of Nevis for being a steadfast partner with the island of Nevis and the Ministry of Communications by funding this project to the tune of some $11million. I believe that that is a vote of confidence in the Nevis Island Administration to loan the people of Nevis and to loan the Nevis Island Administration $11million to have this project executed,” he said.