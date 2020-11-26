CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Department of Gender Affairs (GDA) in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is looking forward to continuing its “Men Can Cook” programme, the first of which comes to an end on November 30.



DGA Officer Mario Phillip, said the programme, designed as an activity for Men’s Month 2020, to engender the well-being of boys and men in the Nevisian community has generated interest.



“The show has been going very well and the five participants are very excited to be included in the programme,” said Phillip. “They have done quite a number of things. They have done baking, roasting, and studies in food health and cleanliness. The programme has been off to a good start.

“Many people have heard about the programme, seen pictures or video clips,” he said. “They have become excited and shown interest in joining. The Department of Gender Affairs looks forward to doing other editions of “Men Can Cook” in the future.”

Phillip said the initiative which began on November 13, has two sessions per week on Mondays and Fridays. He explained how the programme was conceptualised and brought to fruition.

“The theme for Man’s Month is “Family, Friendship, Health: making a difference to the well-being of men and boys,” said Phillip. “In light of this, the Ministry of Health and Gender Affairs, decided to do something for men that will empower them, increase their capacity and allow them to really impact their family and friends in a healthy way.

“We know that when you are cooking it’s time for socialisation teaching – the older teaching the younger,” explained Phillip. “We want men to foster that relationship between themselves, their children, their wives, so their family could come together in sharing not only a meal but the preparation of a meal, so we decided to have “Men can Cook.”

The six-session programme is being held at the Charlestown Primary School Cafeteria. The five participants are being instructed by Chefs Elsa Delashley and Michael Henville.

The programme is sponsored by the Nevis Island Administration in partnership with local businesses – Boddie’s Restaurant and Pizzeria, Best Buy Supermarket, TDC, Malcolm’s Revolutionary Designs and Swannies Bargain Centre.