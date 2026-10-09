NIA Hosts Retirement Seminar to Prepare Public Servants for Life After Government Service

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Charlestown, Nevis (October 9, 2026)

The Nevis Island Administration is helping public servants prepare for retirement through a seminar focused on understanding retirement benefits, managing finances and navigating the transition to life beyond the public service.

Organised by the Ministry of Human Resources, the seminar brought together prospective retirees for practical information and guidance aimed at helping them make informed decisions as they approach the next stage of their lives.

Premier and Minister of Human Resources, the Honourable Mark Brantley, stressed the importance of ensuring that public officers understand the benefits available to them and know how to manage their resources as they transition into retirement.

“These sessions are of critical importance, so I want you all to see them as useful to you, giving you valuable information. They will tell you about your benefits, your pension benefits, your gratuity, about various mechanisms that are in place to assist you as you transition to the next phase.”

Brantley reaffirmed the government’s commitment to educating and engaging civil servants throughout their careers, ensuring they are not only supported while in service but also adequately prepared for retirement. He noted that such preparation is essential to helping people live with dignity, which includes having the financial resources to meet their needs.

Training Manager in the Ministry of Human Resources, Shanola Murray-Gill, encouraged participants to view retirement as the beginning of a new chapter, with opportunities for meaningful experiences and personal fulfilment beyond the corporate world.

She also assured prospective retirees that the Ministry would continue to provide support and professional guidance throughout the transition.

“We want to ensure that you feel comfortable throughout the process, guided throughout the process and we wish you every success and full fulfillment in your journey and please know that we remain committed to support you professionally, where necessary.”

The programme included presentations on the retirement process by Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Human Resources, and the calculation of retirement benefits by Shenelle Dore, Treasurer in the NIA Treasury.

Additional sessions addressed health insurance coverage, Social Security benefits after retirement, financial management, and health and wellness. Participants also had the opportunity to ask questions and receive clarification from the officials and presenters.

Through the initiative, the Ministry of Human Resources continues to provide prospective retirees with information intended to support a smoother transition from public service into retirement.

Source: Nevis Island Administration