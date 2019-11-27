Chairman of the Gingerama Festival Committee, the Hon. Eric Evelyn, praised the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for supporting community activities, both in Nevis and the country on a whole, while inviting the public to attend Thursday’s official opening of the new multipurpose facility at Market Shop in Gingerland.

Minister Evelyn, who is the local (Gingerland) Area Parliamentary Representative in the Nevis Island Assembly, and Minister of Information, Culture, Youth and Sports in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) made the remarks Monday at the Nevis branch office of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis in Stoney Grove while receiving the bank’s sponsorship cheque for one of the four Miss Gingerama Queen Pageant contestants, Ms Zenzele Kelly.

“As the chair of the Gingerama Festival Committee, I would like to take this opportunity to say a very hearty thank you to the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis for once again being one of our major sponsors for the festival,” he said. “The bank would have come on board a couple of years ago, and we are delighted that the bank has seen it fit once again in 2019 to be our partner, being one of our major sponsors.”

The Gingerama Queen Pageant will take place Saturday, Nov. 30 at the new multipurpose facility.

The bank’s sponsorship cheque was presented in the presence of Contestant Number Four, eighteen-year-old Ms. Zenzele Kelly, by Ms. Tywana Cranston, Customer Service Representative at the Nevis branch of the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Ms. Cranston said the Development Bank was proud to be associated with the Gingerama Festival Committee and wished Ms. Kelly the best in the Miss Gingerama 2019 pageant. Ms. Cranston is the bank’s sponsored contestant for the Miss National Carnival Queen Pageant, which will be held Friday Dec. 27 in Basseterre.

“I must say once again that Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis continues to be a very good corporate citizen. They are always involved when it comes to activities in the community including community festivals and we are so very proud of the partnership that we have with the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Minister Evelyn said. “So, once again, hearty thank you to the Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis. Continue to do what you are doing — continue to be one of the leading corporate citizens in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.”