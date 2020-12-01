CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Ministers in the Nevis Island Administration extended congratulations to the eight young people from Nevis who received the 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis Awards for 2020/2021.

A special sitting of the National Assembly was convened for the presentation of awards to The 25 Most Remarkable Teens in St. Kitts and Nevis for 2020/2021 at the Rivers of Living Water Christian Centre at Lime Kiln, Basseterre, on November 26.

The awardees from Nevis for 2020/2021 are Terron Webb of the Charlestown Secondary School (CSS) for Music; Elyse Thomas of the Nevis International Secondary School (NISS) for Youth Activism; Nykeisha Henry of the NISS for Environmentalism; Shai-Ann Tyson of the Gingerland Secondary School (GSS) for Most Promising; Keijarie Huggins of the Nevis Sixth Form College for Spirit of Hope; Roddena Dacosta of Stoney Grove for Academics; Gregory McGrath of the NISS for Coping Positively With Challenges; and Vanessa Simon, of GSS, for Courage to Overcome were awarded by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment.

Members of the National Assembly delivered brief bios and words of commendation for the awardees and presented them with the awards.

Also in attendance were parents, guardians and other relatives of the distinguished teens.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Member of the Federal Parliament for Nevis #9, commended all of this year’s awardees, offering special accolades to the youths from Nevis.

“The recognition of our people is a critical part of government’s role in empowering its citizenry. The recognition of our remarkable teens is an initiative that sends the clear signal that in St. Kitts and Nevis our youths matter.

“The youths receiving awards this year are truly inspiring,” said Hon. Brantley. “I extend heartfelt congratulations to all 25 teens, but especially the eight phenomenal young people from my beloved Nevis,” he told the Department of Information on December 1.

Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Deputy Premier and Member of the Federal Parliament for Nevis #11, who was unable to attend the ceremony, also offered congratulations to the awardees.

“It is always heartening to see young people excelling, overcoming challenges, and doing their part to make our society better,” said Hon. Jeffers. “Congratulations to all of the awardees, and special applause to our youths from Nevis.”

Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Youth in the NIA and Member of the Federal Parliament for Nevis #10 also applauded the honourees.

“Our young people are our future leaders and it’s important that when they shine we showcase how they are shining,” said Hon. Evelyn. “Congratulations to all of the awardees. As the Minister of Youth on Nevis, I want to especially congratulate the eight awardees on Nevis.”

“This is an excellent platform where our youths can inspire other young people, so it was my privilege and pleasure to be there to present awards,” said. Evelyn.