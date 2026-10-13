NIA moves to strengthen financial services sector

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Vernan George – St. Kitts-Nevis Observer

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) has moved to strengthen and modernise the island’s financial services sector with the passage of four amendment bills in the Nevis Island Assembly on Tuesday, October 6.

The legislation, moved by Minister of Finance Mark Brantley, is aimed at improving corporate administration, strengthening regulatory oversight and making it easier for businesses to operate in Nevis.

The four measures are the Nevis Partnership Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, the Companies Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and the Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance (Amendment) Bill.

The Nevis Partnership Ordinance (Amendment) Bill received its first reading, while the other three bills, which were introduced and received their first readings on July 14, 2026, proceeded through their second and third readings.

The partnership amendment is largely technical, addressing drafting and numbering errors in the Nevis Partnership Ordinance No. 3 of 2025. It also replaces references to “the Federation” with “Saint Christopher” in a provision to ensure greater consistency in the geographic terminology used in the legislation.

According to the explanation presented to the Assembly, the amendments do not change the substantive rights or obligations of limited partnerships but are intended to improve the clarity and accuracy of the ordinance.

More extensive changes are proposed under the Companies Ordinance amendment.

The legislation seeks to modernise the corporate registration framework, clarify procedures for serving legal documents, update penalties for breaches and strengthen regulatory oversight of non-profit companies.

One of the changes would expressly allow one or more persons to incorporate a company, and require the name of each incorporator to be entered in the company registry. It would also establish 18 as the minimum age for persons incorporating or joining in the incorporation of a company.

The amendment would remove the requirement for a statutory declaration as part of the incorporation process. The NIA said this is intended to reduce administrative burdens and costs, speed up company formation, and bring Nevis’ corporate registration practices more in line with modern international standards.

Non-profit companies would also be designated as regulated entities for anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing and counter-proliferation financing purposes. They would come under the regulatory authority of the Nevis branch of the Financial Services Regulatory Commission.

The legislation also seeks to clarify how notices and legal documents can be served on shareholders and directors. In addition to registered post, personal service would be permitted, with service able to be made at the last address recorded in the company’s records.

Penalties for various offences would also be increased, with existing penalties of $3,000 and $1,000 replaced in most cases by a maximum penalty of $10,000.

The proposed changes also clarify potential liability for directors and officers who knowingly authorise, permit or acquiesce in offences committed by a company. In specified cases, the legislation provides for imprisonment of up to six months.

Brantley said the broader objective of the reforms is to make it easier to conduct business in Nevis while maintaining regulatory safeguards.

Changes to the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance and Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance are also intended to improve flexibility in the filing and administration of corporate documents.

A significant proposed change would allow corporate instruments to be filed in languages other than English, provided an official English translation is prepared or certified by the Registrar.

Brantley said the change is partly in response to increased business from Latin America, where Spanish is widely spoken.

“We have been attracting some significant business from Latin America,” he said. “One of the innovations that we have come up with is to move away from the restriction where every document had to be filed in the English language, and to say that we can now permit documentation to be filed in foreign languages.”

He said the system would continue to maintain an authoritative English-language record for official purposes.

The amendments also establish a statutory mechanism for a change of registered agent. A registered agent or an attorney-at-law in St. Kitts and Nevis acting on behalf of a corporation would be able to file a notice of change of registered agent and pay the applicable filing fees, including outstanding fees owed by the corporation.

The changes would also make clear that changing a registered agent does not extinguish liabilities owed to the previous registered agent. The existing agent would retain the right to recover lawfully due fees and challenge the sufficiency of payments.

Brantley said the reforms form part of broader efforts to expand the financial services sector.

“What we’re really trying to do is to make it easier to do business in Nevis,” he said.

He disclosed that the jurisdiction recorded just under 4,000 registered entities last year and was on track to surpass that figure this year.

Brantley also said the sector generated more than $20 million in revenue last year for the first time in its history.

He said the NIA intends to continue building on that performance through increased registrations, renewals, and transfers into the jurisdiction.

The amendments to the Limited Liability Companies Ordinance largely mirror the business corporation changes, including provisions allowing documents to be filed in foreign languages, subject to an official English translation, and establishing procedures for changing registered agents.

The package of reforms is intended to streamline corporate registration, improve administrative efficiency and provide greater flexibility to businesses while preserving regulatory oversight and existing legal protections.