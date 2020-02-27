The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is now accepting applications from all persons interested in receiving financial aid from the (NIA) Nevis Island Administration regarding financial aid to assist with higher education.

Financial Assistance is funding approved by the Nevis Island Administration to an applicant in order to partially support higher education studies. An individual may apply for financial aid, whether or not the individual is employed by the NIA.

The significance of financial assistance is measured by Government’s priority areas; the individual’s professional development; the strategic objectives of the country; and the contribution their education will make to the wider community.

Guidelines for applications to be considered:

A cover letter addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Human Resources, requesting financial assistance. The letter should also state:

The course of study; Why do you wish to undergo the specified field of education, and how will such training influence your professional development; How will your professional development contribute to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis; and The commencement date, and expected duration of studies.

An original University Acceptance Letter.

A breakdown of course fees from the respective university.

A completed Financial Assistance Application Form.

Please note that applications must be delivered to the Ministry of Human Resources by May 1.

For additional guidance, application form, priority areas or any other concerns, please see contact the following persons at the Ministry of Human Resources:

Edson Elliott (Mr)

Permanent Secretary

(869) 469 5521 Ext. 5161

Shanola Murrey-Gill (Mrs)

Training Officer

(869) 469 5521 Ext. 5163

Ronice Williams (Ms)

Human Resources Assistant

(869) 469 5521 Ext. 5164