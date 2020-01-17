The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announced the availability of the Darmasiswa Scholarship programme, offered to persons interested in pursuing studies in Indonesian Language, Art and Culture.

These programmes are offered by 72 universities in Indonesia. The deadline for application is Monday, March 2. A copy of the application form should be submitted to the Ministry of Human Resources by 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

Those seeking more information on application requirements, procedures and student obligations, are asked to contact the following individuals: