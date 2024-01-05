NIA, SKNFA Collaborate To Launch FIFA Football For Schools Initiative On Nevis

During a ceremony on December 28, 2023, SKNFA President Mr. Atiba Harris, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sports Ms. Zahnela Claxton, and Legal Counsel at the NIA’s Legal Department Ms. Shyra Wattley signed the MOU.

Director of the Department of Sports Mr. Jamir Claxton said the initiative, a program being implemented in collaboration with UNESCO, seeks to make football more accessible to both boys and girls.

“The program incorporates football activities into the education system, which helps to develop the holistic skills of our boys and girls.

“Some of the objectives of the program include empowering learners with valuable life skills, empowering and providing coach educators with training to develop sports and life skills, and strengthening the cooperation between governments and football associations.”

SKNFA President Harris, a former professional football player, expressed excitement as he explained the potential advancement that the Football for Schools initiative can bring to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“This is just the beginning of great things. We’ve started before with the relationship with the NIA through many of its employees in the Department of Sports who have been working with the SKNFA for many years. Now to formalize this agreement, this is going to be a huge success,” he said.

“So I’m looking forward to a lot of [SKN] national team players developing through this programme, which is going to lead into the TDS [Talent Development Scheme] programme, which is the next step. So the FIFA Football for Schools will be the grass root level with the aim now to go into the next step, which is to provide elite footballers in St. Kitts and Nevis.”