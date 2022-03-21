NIA: Study in Malta for Master of Humanities International Maritime Legislation

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — The following is an announcement from the Ministry of Human Resources regarding study opportunity in Malta for Master of Humanities (M.HUM.) International Maritime Legislation 2022-2023.

The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), invites suitably qualified individuals to apply for the IMO International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) post-graduate programme which leads to a Masters in Humanities (M.Hum.) in International Maritime Legislation.

The programme is suited for individuals who wish to pursue a career in the maritime, or qualified professionals who are employed in the maritime sector (a maritime administration, port authority, or other shipping and maritime affairs divisions). The programme runs for one (1) academic year from October to June/July of the following year.

The prerequisites are as follows:

a. A Bachelor’s degree in a related discipline to international maritime law; and

b. Proficiency in the English language.

Interested persons should complete an application form and attach the following:

i. “Copies of the candidate’s university degrees officially authenticated by the university concerned;

ii. A copy of the certificate of proficiency in English held by the candidate or a statement by the candidate explaining the reasons why he/she deems that he/she should be exempt from presenting such certificate;

iii. Proof of computer competence;

iv. The medical report form duly completed by a registered government medical practitioner;

v. A letter of intent written by the candidate and stating the candidate’s reasons for applying to the M.Hum. programme and his/her career objective;

vi. Two letters of reference covering the candidate’s ability to undertake the M.Hum. programme. Referees are persons who are not related to the candidate and who are familiar with the candidate’s character and qualifications; and

vii. Proof of payment of the application and processing fee of €150.

For access to an application form and/or additional information, please contact the following persons:

Mrs. Shanola Murrey-Gill or Mrs Shelly Jones-Liburd

Ministry of Human Resources

Nevis Island Administration (NIA)

Emails: shanola.murreygill@ niagov.com or shelly. jonesliburd@niagov.com

Tel No.: (869) 469-5521 Ext. 5163/4

Completed applications should be forwarded to:



The Director

IMO International Maritime Law Institute

University of Malta Campus

Msida MSD 2080. MALTA

Telephone: (+356) 21 319343 / 21 310816: Facsimile: (+356) 21 343092: E-mail: admissions@imli.org