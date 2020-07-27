CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Premier’s Ministry cordially invites the general public to a memorial service to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Christena Disaster.

The service will be held at the Hamilton Museum grounds on Samuel Hunkins Drive in Charlestown on Saturday, August 1, at 10 a.m. Everyone is kindly asked to be seated by 9:45 a.m.

Immediately following the memorial service, a plaque bearing the names of the 13 persons who are known to be buried in the mass grave at the Bath Cemetery will be unveiled at the memorial there.

A special invitation is extended to survivors and surviving relatives to attend both events and to lay wreaths.

Both ceremonies will be broadcast live via Nevis Television (NTv), Channel 99, Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, Nevis Television Facebook page.

Please note that the guidelines of hand sanitization, physical distancing and the wearing of face masks will be strictly observed in an effort to protect the health of all in attendance.