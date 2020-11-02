CHARLESTOWN, Nevis -– The annual interdenominational service for Remembrance Day will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at the War Memorial in Charlestown. It will commence at 8:00 a.m.

The general public is advised that due to the regulations currently in force to prevent community spread of the coronavirus which causes the COVID-19, only armed units and persons who have been invited to represent their organisations will attend this service.

The service will commence with a two-minute period of silence signalled by the firing of a gun. All persons whether attending the service or not, are asked to observe this moment by keeping the silence which includes the halting of all vehicular traffic.

The Nevis Island Administration appreciates the understanding of the general public in not physically attending this occasion, and invites all to view the broadcast live via Nevis Television (NTv), Channel 99, Nevis Newscast YouTube channel, and Nevis Television Facebook page.