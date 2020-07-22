CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – The first in a five-part island-wide series of town hall meetings called “Conversations with the People,” will be held on Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. at the Cotton Ground Community Centre. The event will be sponsored by the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

“It is important for the government to keep in touch with the people, and to provide a forum for a healthy exchange of plans and ideas,” said Hon. Eric Evelyn, NIA Minister of Information.

“The town hall meeting is a way for us as the government to reach the people we serve, in a face-to-face setting where they can feel free to ask questions, air their concerns and grievances,” said Hon. Evelyn. “It will also keep them abreast of what the government is doing on their behalf.”

An invitation extended to the public to attend the event from the Premier’s Ministry, says those who attend will have an opportunity to interact with their leaders.

“Hear their plans to revive our economy, and give them a chance to hear you. We are all in this together,” the invitation stated.

Attendees at the meeting are required to wear masks and to observe the established social distancing protocols as set out in the St. Kitts and Nevis Emergency Powers (COVID-19). Regulations.