CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is appealing to land owners in the St. Pauls’ area to consider selling land to the government at reasonable rates for home construction.

During an NIA town hall meeting at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church Hall in Charlestown on Aug. 13, Hon. Spencer Brand, Minister of Physical Planning and area representative for the Parish of St. Paul’s, said that as the demand for housing increases, the government wants to acquire land for home construction in the area.

“There’s a significant demand for housing in the St. Paul’s area,” said Hon. Brand. “The good people at Housing [Nevis Housing and Land Development Corporation] have a file of more than 100 applicants for housing in the St. Paul’s area.

“Hon. Alexis Jeffers, Minister of Housing and Land, indicated last week that there are plans to acquire some additional lands in the Charlestown area,” said Brand. “I want to make an appeal to persons in the constituency of St. Paul’s who might have significant tracts of land, I believe that the government is willing to purchase that land at an acceptable and reasonable price.”

The minister suggested that persons who have owned large tracts of land for many years in the area can contact the NIA indicating their desire to sell.

“I understand that we are in the town area, and the price of land may be what it is, but if the resources are available I’m sure we can work something out to help develop the constituency of St. Paul’s,” said Brand.

He noted that the NIA has an ambitious housing agenda and construction of affordable homes for the people of Nevis will resume once financing from the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board becomes available.