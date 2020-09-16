BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis will be celebrating 37 years of Independence on Saturday, September 19. Against this backdrop, world leaders and other prominent figures continue to extend blessings and congratulations to the Federation on this auspicious occasion.

The latest message was received from the Republic of Nicaragua, signed by Commandant Daniel Ortega Saavedra, President of the Republic of Nicaragua, and Rosario Murillo, Vice President, and addressed to the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris.

“On behalf of the People and Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, and our behalf, we wish to express our most heartfelt congratulations to you, the people and the Government of the Federation of Saint Christopher and Nevis for commemorating the 37th Anniversary of Independence, this upcoming September 19,” the letter stated.

In the congratulatory letter, the Government of the Republic of Nicaragua reaffirmed the country’s commitment to further strengthening the bond between both countries.

“In these times of great challenges, the world throughout, the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua wishes to express its unwavering commitment to continue strengthening the Bonds of Caribbean Fraternity, Solidarity and Cooperation that unite our Peoples and Governments. As we recognize your achievements during these years of Independence, we are confident that our nations will continue working together, advocating for a world with stability and progress, defending our Caribbean region as a zone of peace, development and well-being for our peoples.”