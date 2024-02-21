Nine Bills To Receive First Reading In National Assembly On Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The Order Paper has been issued for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, February 22, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Notice has been given.

Nine Bills will receive their first reading. The government’s good governance legislative agenda continues as it commits itself to transparency, accountability and the Rule of Law.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, National Security, Citizenship and Immigration, Health and Social Security, Dr. Terrance Drew, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bills entitled Medical Laboratories Bill, 2024; Anti-Smuggling Bill, 2024; Immigration (Amendment) Bill, 2024; and Housing and Social Development Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will also move the second reading of the Housing and Social Development Levy (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Also, the Honourable Attorney-General and Minister responsible for Justice and Legal Affairs, Garth Wilkin will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bills entitled Freedom of Information (Amendment) Bill, 2024; Ombudsman (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and Copyright Bill, 2024.

Further, the Honourable Minister responsible for Tourism, Civil Aviation, International Transport, Employment and Labour, and Urban Development, Marsha Henderson, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled National Productivity Council Bill, 2024, while the Honourable Senator and Minister responsible for Sustainable Development, Environment and Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, Dr. Joyelle Clarke, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time the Bill entitled Architects Registration (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com.

Copies of Bills, as soon as they are made available, can be found on the website (www.sknis.gov.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the section titled Bills. The Bills can also be accessed via the Facebook page: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service.