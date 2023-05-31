Nine Injured in Shooting Near Beach in Hollywood, Florida

Nine people were injured Monday evening when gunfire erupted along a boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, sending people frantically running for cover along the crowded beach on Memorial Day.

Several of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said.

However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims.

The nine victims included six adults and three children, according to Yanet Obarrio Sanchez, a spokesperson for Memorial Healthcare System.

All of the victims were in stable condition, she said.

A preliminary investigation shows that an altercation between two groups resulted in gunfire, police said.

One person has been detained and another suspect is still being sought.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. on the boardwalk near a convenience store, a Ben & Jerry’s ice cream store and a Subway sandwich shop.

AP/