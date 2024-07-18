Nineteen Nevisians Complete Caribbean Vocational Qualification Level 4 Assessor Training

CVQ assessors, based on the occupational standard for which they are qualified, conduct assessments on the skills and competency of persons applying for CVQs.

At a closing ceremony held at the Malcolm Guishard Recreational Park on July 12, Minister of Education the Honourable Troy Liburd said getting persons on Nevis trained as CVQ assessors is a big step towards the Federation’s pursuit of advancing Technical, Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a core element of sustainable regional development.

“Today at the culmination of this training for our teachers here on Nevis I am extremely happy. I see we have a big cohort of teachers here and I know it was hard work at the end of the school year.

“If we don’t have assessors, if we don’t have people who could evaluate the persons training we can’t deliver on that CVQ, so I’m very happy.”

Counselor Ivan Chen of the Embassy of the Republic of China, (Taiwan) delivered remarks on behalf of Resident Ambassador to St. Kitts and Nevis, His Excellency Michael Lin. He expressed his gratitude to the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis for the partnership.

“We at the Embassy are proud to support these courses to he betterment of the national vocational qualification system in the Federation…By seeing all the outstanding certified training over here I would like to congratulate all of you on your remarkable achievement.”

Janesta Charles, one of the facilitators, spoke to the assessment aspect of the training and described the participants as enthusiastic and willing to learn.

“Candidates commenced assessment this week towards their certification in CVQ Level 4. Competency-based assessment requires a varied mix of assessment methodologies, and so the process required that they conduct practical demonstration of their ability to actually do assessments.

“They also had to respond to oral questions, and of course, the final component would require them to complete the development of their portfolios so this assessment process will be completed,” she explained.

Trainee Kurt Franklin shared his experience about the training programme, expressing that the diverse training taught participants how to use the TVET approach to teach and assess students’ competency in the different TVET areas.

“We’re equipped with the tools and methods necessary to properly prepare assessment documents to measure competency in our various subject areas. The training will prove beneficial as we resume our day-to-day teaching of our students. We will be more aware of key focus points and be better able to guide our students to utilize best practices.”

The participants will be required to complete the final component of the certification process by submitting their portfolios by September 2024.

Also present at the ceremony were the Honourable Senator Isalean Phillip, Minister of Gender Affairs in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis; Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education in the NIA; and Mr. Kertney L. Thompson, Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer, St. Kitts and Nevis TVET Council Secretariat.