No-Fly Dog Dumped In Airport Parking Lot While Owner Went On Vacation.

A female passenger who tried to fly to a resort with her French Bulldog as a cabin passenger apparently abandoned the pet in a short-term parking lot after airline staff refused to let the pet board the aircraft as an emotional support animal, the local police department said.

The Allegheny County Police Department wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that the dog was “found unattended in a stroller” by officers who responded to an incident at Pittsburgh International Airport on Friday at 5:30 a.m.

Photo credit: Allegheny Police Department. The unnamed dog was found in a stroller in the short term parking lot of the airport.

Airline staff told the passenger that she needed to put her dog in a crate to bring it onto the plane, but the woman later left the dog “near short-term parking and proceeded to board a flight,” police said.

A microchip was found on the dog, but the owner couldn’t be contacted, the department added.

Don’t leave your pets behind! This morning at approximately 5:30 a.m., ACPD officers working at Pittsburgh International Airport were called to assist with a dog that was found unattended in a stroller on airport property. pic.twitter.com/eTzN8fdQWN — Allegheny County PD (@AlleghenyCoPD) August 4, 2023

Sgt. Jason Donaldson told the local ABC affiliate WTAE-TV that the woman was flying to a resort and that she pretended her dog was an emotional-support animal. The airline officials, however, were not convinced, Donaldson said.

Donaldson told WTAE-TV that the 7-year-old dog was in good health and being cared for by a local animal shelter.

The police didn’t say where the woman was flying or which flight she had booked.

The state dog warden is expected to file charges against the dog’s owner. It’s illegal under Pennsylvania law to abandon a dog, and convicted owners can face fines of up to $1,000.

