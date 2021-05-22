The entire nation waited with bated breaths when Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris addressed the Nation Friday night regarding the COVID-19 diagnosis of a hotel worker on Wednesday.

Dr Harris although not announcing a lockdown announced some added restrictions that will take effect at 6:00 am Saturday.

The prime minister said no mass events will be allowed for the next fortnight and over that same period, sporting events will only be allowed with permission from the Commissioner of Police.

He also indicated that bars will be opened until midnight for the next two weeks but no bands will be allowed.

Dr Harris also announced that three positive cases had resulted from 229 contact tracing of case 46.

Dr Harris said that case 47 is an imported case from Argentina on May 9 and that investigations revealed case 46 had contact with case 47 as well as case 48.

He noted that case 49 was a home contact of case 46 and that 86 test results are still pending.