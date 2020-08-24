Just last Friday iconic and legendary band, The Wailers, finally returned with their new album, One World, via Sony Music Latin.

The first album from the band in over 25 years includes 14 new songs including The Wailers’ most recent single “One World, One Prayer”, which was produced by Grammy Award winner, Emilio Estefan, and co-written by Emilio Estefan alongside Aston Barret Jr and Josh David Barrett.

The list of performers on this album contains a slew of familiar sounding names, including a daughter and a grand son of Bob Marley, a son of bassist and guitarist Aston ‘Familyman’ Barrett and descendants of several other founding members of the Wailers and I-Threes as well as Estefan’s daughter Emily, too.

Of the release, Aston Barrett Jr. said, “The band is excited and can’t wait for the release. It’s a great album. We give thanks to everyone who has paved the way for our future. My father Aston “Familyman” Barrett has been a great inspiration and teacher, who guided me to this point where we were able to meet Emilio Estefan. Now we have a first class album which we are all proud of.”

Alongside One World, The Wailers released their second single off the album, “Philosophy of Life,” today. Enjoy it here! Much like many songs on the album, the single was both produced and written by Emilio Estefan. Keep an eye out for the music video to be released on September 18.

Based on a brief listen to three tracks, the new album is pleasant sounding tiki bar reggae that sounds about like what you might expect from third-generation Wailers. No doubt it will please fans of the band. Any thoughts that the next generation might be espousing the kind of Black Lives Matter themes of the band’s founding fathers are quickly dissipated by the grandchildren who sing sweetly of peace, love, harmony, and “Only In Jamaica”.

One of the most notable features of the original Bob Marley songs was that, even though Marley spoke with a strong Jamaican dialect accent, every word of his vocals was clear and easy to understand. This was the result of long hours of practice in the studio by the perfectionist Marley and his band.

The vocals on the new album are much fuzzier, possibly because the trust-fund grand-kids of the legend have not put in the long,long hours necessary to master their craft.

How did the Wailers originally start?

“We started out crying”, explained Bob Marley, when asked about the origins of the band name the Wailers.

Marley also formed that vocal group in Trench Town, a poor part of Kingston, Jamaica, with friends who would later be known as Peter Tosh (original name Winston Hubert MacIntosh) and Bunny Wailer (original name Neville O’Reilly Livingston; b. April 10, 1947, Kingston).

The trio received vocal coaching by noted singer Joe Higgs.

Following the 1974 parting of The Wailers, Bob Marley proceeded with his group Bob Marley & The Wailers, with the Wailers Band as the backing band, and the I Threes (Rita Marley, Judy Mowatt, & Marcia Griffiths) as female backing vocalists who sung harmonies and choruses.

The Wailers Band consisted of, among others, bassist Aston “Family Man” Barrett and his brother, drummer Carlton “Carly” Barrett, who had been members of Lee “Scratch” Perry‘s studio band, The Upsetters,with whom The Wailers had recorded some of their most notable songs.

Making music that transcended all its stylistic roots, Marley fashioned an impassioned body of work that was sui generis.

He also loomed large as a political figure in Jamaica and in 1976 survived what was believed to have been a politically motivated assassination attempt. Marley’s attempt to broker a truce between Jamaica’s warring political factions led in April 1978 to his headlining the “One Love” peace concert.

His sociopolitical clout also earned him an invitation to perform in 1980 at the ceremonies celebrating majority rule and internationally recognized independence for Zimbabwe. In April 1981, the Jamaican government awarded Marley the Order of Merit. A month later he died of cancer.

A popular belief is that a toe he had injured while playing soccer in a park in Paris had not healed and become cancerous, and that due to Marley’s Rastafarian faith he had refused surgery. His famous last words were “Money can’t buy life.”

Although his songs were some of the best-liked and most critically popular music of all time, Marley was even more famous in death than he had been in life and made more money too.

Legend (1984), a retrospective of his work, became the best-selling reggae album ever, with international sales of more than 15 million copies and still sells respectably today.