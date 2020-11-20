Gan Sungaralingum, top center, poses for a photo with other cruise ship employees stranded onboard the Island Princess on May 14, 2020. Sungaralingum, who sold watches onboard Sky Princess before the pandemic, was then transferred to two other Princess ships during the 170 days he was stuck at sea, trying to get back home to the island of Mauritius, during a global pandemic. Photo: Gan Sungaralingum

BY TAYLOR DOLVEN-0-November 18th, 2020–Princess Cruises crew member Gan Sungaralingum has spent the last two months taking care of his elderly parents, eating home- cooked meals, and doing what he loves most: walking on the beach near his home in Mauritius. But instead of returning to his position as an onboard watch salesman after a few months of rest at home, he’s leaving the industry.

