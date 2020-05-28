Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Timothy Harris – who was first elected as a parliamentarian in 1993 – has thanked the people of Constituency Number 7 (Bellevue to Ottley’s) in advance as he offers himself for the seventh time to be their elected representative in the National Assembly.

Prime Minister Harris is the National Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), one of the three political parties forming the Team Unity Administration. Wednesday, May 27 was nomination day for the June 5 General Election and members of the PLP in Constituency Number Seven, wearing facemasks and observing social distancing protocols, congregated outside the PLP Constituency Office on Main Street in Tabernacle waiting for their leader.

Chairman of the PLP Constituency Number Seven Executive Branch, Mr Lenworth Harris, addressed the party members who were also joined by some members of the People’s Action Movement (PAM). He advised them that when the Prime Minister arrives, he would be escorted by only 25 persons to the Tabernacle Police Station where the nomination was to take place.

When the Prime Minister Harris arrived, he was mobbed by the members with elbow bumps. Although all had facemasks, he distributed some to the members. He addressed them before they left for the Tabernacle Police Station in a procession led by one car, even though four vehicles were allowed in a nomination procession.

“Today you are looking nice and dandy,” Prime Minister Harris told the cheering members. He thanked them saying that every election since 1993 they have overwhelmingly given him their votes. “We are on the victory trail and we will continue to press on.”

The Honourable Prime Minister reminded the cheering members of the many achievements the Team Unity has delivered for the people and called on them to reach out to any voters they might know and request them to vote for the Team Unity candidates in all the constituencies. He called out the names of all the Team Unity candidates in each of the eight constituencies on St. Kitts.

Saying the government had done everything that any government can reasonably do, he thanked them in advance for the June 5 General Election. Before they set off, walking along the Main Street to the Tabernacle Police Station, he reminded them to observe social distancing protocols even as they walked.

The procession had to stop outside the new Tabernacle Health Centre for a few minutes as the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Party candidate was still at the police station for his nomination.

Prime Minister Harris entered the office of the Returning Officer, Dr Patrick Welcome, at the Tabernacle Police Station at 11:25 am where he presented his nomination papers. He was accompanied by two nominees who are registered voters, Ms Shanice Allen of Christchurch Village and Mr Dachan Jarvis of Tabernacle Village. A fee of $150 was paid after the Returning Officer was satisfied that Prime Minister Harris’ nomination papers were in order.

On leaving the police station, the Hon Prime Minister addressed the media and said that he thought “this is a very positive campaign, and so far has been going very well and we are satisfied that as a government we have done excellent work.”

Team Unity, Dr Harris said, is the best performing government in the living memory of the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, and based on all that it has done, including the pay out to former sugar workers, support programmes like the Poverty Alleviation Programme and the house roofing programme, he stated that government’s performance is worth of consideration.

He noted that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, “having evaluated our performance for their lives, they are best placed to continue to take St. Kitts and Nevis to the next stage of development.” In conclusion, he said: “We remain very confident, very optimistic that come Election Day the 5th June that the people of St. Kitts and Nevis will return the Team Unity to government again.”