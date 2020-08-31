CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Non-nationals on Nevis are being advised to ensure that their status on Nevis is regularized, as the three-month amnesty on work permits and residency permits ends on August 31, according to Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier and Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

“A gentle reminder to the non-national community, as part of our COVID-19 response the government did grant an amnesty for work permits and residency which ends at the end of August.

“We did this to assist in a difficult environment of COVID. You have had three months to regularize your affairs and regularize your status here. Once the end of August comes, the regular fees will apply,” said Hon. Brantley. “We have given time and time and time again for individuals to regularize their status and so we urge the non-national community to comply.”

Premier Brantley noted that immigration officials will enforce the law with respect to these matters.

In May 2020, as part of the NIA’s COVID-19 response, work permits were reduced from $2,500 to $1,000 and annual residency was reduced from $1,500 to $750.

Effective September 1, the cost of work permits and residency permits will revert to the initial amounts for work permits of $2,500 for seven months to one year, and grant annual residence (with work) – $1,500.

Work permit applications for non-nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis who reside legally and have applied to work in Nevis, are available and are processed by the Premier’s Ministry of Nevis Island Administration, 2nd Floor, Social Security Building at Pinney’s Estate, Nevis.