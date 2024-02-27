Not Giving Pies Away For Free–Bakery Charges Tesla For Canceled 4,000 Pies Order.

- Advertisement -

Giving Pies, a Black-owned bakery, reported that Tesla cancelled a last-minute order for 4,000 mini pies, without payment.

The California bakery, which claimed that Tesla had not paid for a substantial order, has confirmed that the bill has been settled.

This resolution came after billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, pledged to “make things good” in response to media coverage of the incident.

Giving Pies, a Black-owned bakery in San Jose, reported that Tesla had cancelled an order for 4,000 mini pies. The bakery owner revealed that Tesla’s last-minute order on Valentine’s Day, initially for 2,000 pies, grew to 4,000 before being cancelled without payment, as per KTVU.

Elon Musk responded to the story on X, formerly Twitter, stating, “Just hearing about this. Will make things good with the bakery. People should always be able to count on Tesla trying its best.”

After ordering 4,000 mini pies from a San Jose bakery, Tesla allegedly canceled the order and did not pay. https://t.co/FiWaJpahR2 — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 23, 2024

Now, in an email to the Guardian, the bakery owner confirmed that “Tesla just paid the $2k that I was out of.”

The bakery got a last-minute order for 2,000 pies from Tesla on Valentine’s Day, amounting to $6,000, as per KTVU. However, Tesla doubled the order and eventually cancelled it without paying, leaving the owner to decline other catering requests for Black History Month, buy extra supplies, and prepare her staff for a demanding schedule, all without compensation.

“To me, it was clear that Tesla’s corporate culture prioritised convenience over accountability, disregarding the livelihoods of small business owners like myself,” the owner wrote in a Facebook post at the time. “This experience serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerability faced by small businesses when dealing with larger corporations. Despite our best efforts to uphold our commitments and provide quality service, we are often left at the mercy of decisions made in corporate boardrooms.”

She added, “As I reflect on this ordeal, I am reminded of the resilience and determination that have propelled me forward as a black woman entrepreneur. While Tesla’s actions may have caused temporary setbacks, they will not deter me from pursuing my passion and serving my community with integrity and pride. And though the scars of this experience may linger, they serve as a testament to the strength and resilience of small businesses everywhere.”

(Editor’s note.) Alert readers may deduce from the story that the pies cost 50 cents each to produce and are sold for $3 each.

Source: NDTV.