ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada–October 7th,2020–The Grenada Floriculture Cluster Project, which was funded by the Compete Caribbean Partnership Facility (CCPF), began 3 months of horticulture webinar training on 1 October 2020.

The webinar training aims at increasing and developing the knowledge base of all participants to improve the level of production and the quality of the flowers produced by the sector.

The Flower Arrangers and Growers Association of Grenada (FAAGAG) and the Grenada Hotel and Tourism Association (GHTA) joined together to provide the necessary support and structure to benefit from the CCPF.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and CCPF, these associations are committed to introducing a more modern approach to the delivery of the horticultural product and also to contribute a more significant share of the nation’s economy.

In the recent introductory webinar session, Anne Campbell, a member of the cluster and FAAGAG, expressed her happiness for the training, “Thanks for all the exploratory work…. the course outline has everything everyone wants and more!”

The FAAGAG is comprised of growers and arrangers throughout the length and breadth of Grenada. They range from micro to medium-sized businesses and represent a diverse cross-section of Grenadians including both males and females. The FAAGAG and GHTA have also reached out to TAMCC agricultural students and included them in this webinar component of the project.

In total, 32 participants are expected to benefit from the training by December 2020.

To improve the Grenadian horticulture sector, the Grenada Floriculture Cluster Project was started in March 2020. The project also received financial support from the Sandals Foundation and technical support from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Grenada is an exporter of several different spices, most notably nutmeg, its top export and depicted on the national flag, and mace. Other major exports include bananas, cocoa, fruit and vegetables, clothing, chocolate and fish.

Being at the southern edge of the hurricane belt, Grenada has suffered from only three hurricanes in the last 50 years, so is well-suited to growing flowers.