CASTRIES, St. Lucia–October 14th, 2020–Another Saint Lucian manufacturer is set to further exports within the Caribbean Region in October 2020.

Chemico (Chemical Manufacturing and Investment Company Limited), a manufacturer of a variety of domestic/industrial cleaning products, having been introduced to buyers in Dominica through Export Saint Lucia in 2019, will see months-long negotiations bear an astoundingly positive result.

The mission was the result of a research-led initiative for exporters who were market-ready and desirous of exploring the regional territories.

This shipment to Dominica, a first for Chemico, will consist of a 20-foot container filled with various Chemico branded household cleaning products destined for the shelves and eventually the homes of Dominican consumers.

Thomas Roserie, Owner/Managing Director of Chemico said that despite lengthy negotiations, he was pleased to see that the entire process proved to be fruitful and the prospects for growth in quantity seem favorable.

“We know the quality of our product and the demand that comes with it, particularly during this COVID-19 pandemic. Once negotiations were started, we were confident that it was just a matter of time for the deal to yield a positive result. A huge thank you has to be said to Export Saint Lucia for being our steady-hand through the negotiations and guiding us to this success,” he remarked.

Sunita Daniel, CEO of Export Saint Lucia commented: “Our Agency has a renewed thrust to deliver to our clients, and although the challenges of COVID-19 still exist, our goal is to ensure that our clients reach their desired market.

“CARICOM and the OECS are markets of focus for us and we are doing everything to ensure that we capitalize on the opportunities presented in those countries.

"This latest export for Chemico is a direct result of our determination, the perseverance of our client, and an excellent product."