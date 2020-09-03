BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Over 24 years, the National Housing Corporation (NHC) has provided thousands of housing solutions for St. Kitts residents. Providing affordable homes is the primary NHC goal, however, Minister of Human Settlement, Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said the economic spinoffs are notable.

Construction activity is “adding great value to the overall economic activity of the country, providing jobs for persons who are carpenters, masons, plumbers and electricians,” said Hon. Hamilton. “Hiring independent contractors most of whom have a small business or are self-employed, ensures that the economic impact is spread out even further across the country. The income that is earned by the workers is used to provide for their families.

“We are providing food, clothing and shelter by what we do at NHC,” said Hamilton. “Yes, people see it as just the shelter, but if you think about it in the broader context, food is provided, clothing is provided, and love and harmony in the home are provided.”

The minister added that he was proud of HHC’s contributions to the national development agenda as well as the Gross Domestic Product.

The management and staff of NHC are celebrating their 24th Anniversary this week.