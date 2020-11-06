BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Volunteer Corps members will continue their environmental activities this weekend when they stage a beach clean-up on Saturday, November 7.

Irish Town Bay and Lime Kiln Bay will be targeted by the Corps members and other partners of the Department of Youth Empowerment.

Youth Officer Steven Gilbert noted that the volunteers are enthusiastic about tomorrow’s activity at the Irish Town Bay Road given that the War Memorial, which was erected in honour of the sacrifice of Kittitians and Nevisians who lost their lives in World War I and World War II, is located in the area.

Gilbert said team members will have an added appreciation for the monument as they move around the area. The clean-up takes place on the eve of the traditional Remembrance Day Parade and Religious Service Ceremony for the fallen soldiers. Sunday’s ceremony begins at 8 a.m.

Saturday’s environmental activity is the first of three events planned this month. The next beach clean-up is on Saturday, November 21, at Conaree Beach and Half Moon Bay. The more adventurous persons are encouraged to sign up for two in-water clean-ups on November 15 and 29. The team will work to remove any garbage from the surface and under the water at Cockleshell Beach.

Interested persons are encouraged to register for this month’s environmental events. Registration can be done at the Department of Youth Empowerment located on the top floor of The Cable Building on Cayon Street. Telephone 467-1393 for more information.

The activities fall under, Youth Month, which is celebrated every year in November? Other organized events are a Fun Day for the Differently Abled on November 13; The 25 Most Remarkable Teen Awards Ceremony on November 19; CPR and First Aid Training on November 21; Youth Chef Competition on November 24, and Youth Art Exhibition on November 27.