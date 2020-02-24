The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis reminded citizens and residents of a advisory issued Feb. 1 to restrict travel to China until the World Health Organisation (WHO) gives the all clear in relation to the Novel Coronavirus, also referred to as COVID-19.

The WHO declared Jan. 30 the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern.

As of 17:55 GMT Feb. 20, the novel corona virus has caused a total of 2,130 deaths and 75,781 infections, with most of these occurring in mainland China, the country where the outbreak of the illness occurred.

The Federal Ministry of Health reminds persons with plans to travel to China to postpone them for the immediate future. Persons travelling from China, or who have travelled to another country from China within the last 14 days, are asked to remain where they are and not to travel to St. Kitts and Nevis. This advisory remains in effect for citizens, residents and travellers.

Persons who have travelled to St. Kitts and Nevis from China are informed they will be subject to screening at the port of entry and may, if necessary, have their movements restricted either at home or other appropriate facility based on risk assessment. This is in compliance with the WHO’s guidelines that in the event of international exportation of cases all countries should be prepared for containment, including active surveillance, early detection, isolation, case management and contact tracing to prevent onward spread.

Every visitor, returning national or resident to the Federation mustalso complete Question #17 of the Immigration Card, which demands disclosure of the countries which the passenger would have visited during the past six (6) weeks prior to arrival in the Federation. The responses to this question will be considered seriously in determining how the passenger will be handled thereafter by the Immigration and Health officials at the port of entry.

Citizens, residents and businesses with interests in the hotel, tourism and allied services sectors are asked to be guided accordingly by this travel advisory. While St. Kitts and Nevis is the smallest jurisdiction in the Western Hemisphere, our government still takes seriously its commitments to protect its borders and the health and wellness of all citizens and residents.

For further information on this travel advisory, contact the Federal Ministry of Health, c/o the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Bladen Commercial Development, Basseterre, St. Kitts.