NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (October 28, 2021) — The Department of Gender Affairs in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) announced on October 28, its calendar of activities planned for November dubbed Men’s Month, in observance of International Men’s Day on November 19. This year’s theme is “Better relations between men and women.”

Mr. Mario Phillip, Gender Affairs Officer at the department, while inviting the public to participate in the activities said they are pleased to provide the public with opportunities to show support for the men on Nevis.

“When people hear of gender, they normally think primarily of women, but we at the department we focus on both genders – male and female, and so we are happy to bring to you the number of events that we would be having in November to recognise the men of Nevis…

“We invite you to participate in all of these activities where you can and show your support. Remember on November 19th wear something blue and rally behind the men of Nevis,” he said.

The first activity will be a church service on Sunday, November 14, at the Brown Hill Wesleyan Holiness Church, at 10 a.m. an event which Mr. Phillip deems important to allow men to emphasise the spiritual aspect of their lives.

On Tuesday, November 16, a Mentorship Programme for boys will be launched at 9 a.m. at the department’s conference room at the GMBC building on Government Road. There will an introductory programme for prospective mentors where they will learn what is required of them and how they would be impacting the lives of boys.

The next activity is slated for International Men’s Day on Friday, November 19. On that day the public is invited to wear blue.

“It’s a blue affair, and so show your support for the men of Nevis by wearing blue… Each of us we are here on this earth because of a man, our father, but we would have encountered other impactful men along our life’s journey.

“Show your support for them and recognise them by wearing blue and we are inviting businesses as well. Decorate your space with blue balloons, blue curtains, what you can to show men that you are rallying behind them,” Mr. Phillip said.

Later that day, the department will award deserving men at an awards ceremony at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre at 7:30 p.m.

“This award is to highlight and recognise the men in our communities who would have done outstanding work in bettering the relations between men and women. So they would have supported men and women, boys and girls to ensure that our society is strong and stable and prosperous…

“We are looking at men who would be instrumental in shaping not only boys but also girls; not only women but also men to ensure that we have individuals, strong families, and those men will receive their special recognition at the awards ceremony,” Mr. Phillip explained.

There will be a Health and Wellness Walk and a 10k Bike Race on Saturday, November 20. Those activities are designed to pay special attention to the physical aspect of men with the support of women. The walk will begin from Charlestown to the by-pass road and back into town. The route for the bike race is from Charlestown to Cotton Ground and back. Both activities will begin at 6 a.m. Prizes will only be awarded to the male participants.

Tuesday, November 23 will be the culmination of the training for the Boys’ Mentorship Programme which will be held at the department’s conference room at 9 a.m. It will be followed by the Men Can Cook Grill Master Competition on November 27.

Men’s Month 2021 celebrations will culminate with a bike relay hosted by SKN Moves Nevis Chapter. It will commence at 6 a.m. in Charlestown proceed onto the by-pass road and back into town.