Daily Mail- If coronavirus wasn’t enough of a tragedy, ‘highly pathogenic’ bird flu has broken out in two Chinese provinces near Hubei since the beginning of the month as Beijing struggles to contain the novel coronavirus currently ravaging the country.

Luckily bird flu isn’t easily caught by humans, but there have been some past deaths from it, according to health authorities.

Nearly 2,000 fowl were killed by the H5N6 strain of avian influenza on a poultry farm in Sichuan Province, Chinese agricultural authority announced yesterday.

Just eight days earlier, 4,500 chickens were reported to have died of H5N1 virus in the province of Hunan.

Four outbreaks of H5N6 bird flu were also reported in western China’s Xinjiang in January alone.

Nearly 2,000 fowls were killed by the H5N6 strain of avian influenza on a poultry farm in Sichuan Province, Chinese agricultural authority announced yesterday (file photo)