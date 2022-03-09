Now WHO recommends boosters
The World Health Organization (WHO) updated its vaccine guidance on Tuesday to recommend the administration of COVID-19 booster shots, marking a reversal from what the United Nations organization has previously said about additional vaccine doses.
In a statement, the WHO said the Technical Advisory Group on COVID-19 Vaccine Composition “strongly supports urgent and broad access to current COVID-19 vaccines for primary series and booster doses, particularly for groups at risk of developing severe disease.”
The WHO has previously spoken out against administering COVID-19 booster shots, arguing that wealthier countries should abstain from administering additional doses while low- and middle-income countries have struggled to provide initial rounds of vaccinations for their populations.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on booster shots for healthy adults through the end of 2021.
“We do not want to see widespread use of boosters for healthy people who are fully vaccinated,” Tedros said in September.
What’s different: The WHO has also previously recommended prioritizing booster shots for high-risk individuals in countries that have moderate-to-high coverage. However, the newest guidance marks a shift in urgency for the organization, now recommending “broad” access to boosters.
Latest News
March 9 (GMT)
- 3,155 new cases and 4 new deaths in Brunei Darussalam [source]
- 111 new cases and 6 new deaths in Afghanistan [source]
- 430 new cases in New Caledonia [source]
- 51 new cases in Uzbekistan [source]