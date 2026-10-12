NRP marks 56th anniversary with convention

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Vernan George – St. Kitts-Nevis Observer

The Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) marked its 56th anniversary with a convention at the Nevis Performing Arts Centre (NEPAC) on Sunday, October 4, bringing together party supporters, political representatives and invited guests under the theme, “Defending Our Heritage, Securing Our Future, NRP Ready to Deliver.”

The event was attended by former NRP leader and Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Joseph Parry, members of the Diplomatic Corps, and representatives of the People’s Labour Party, People’s Action Movement and St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party.

Nevisian Alicia Barnes, who resides in the United States Virgin Islands, delivered the feature address.

In her remarks, NRP political leader Janice Daniel-Hodge reflected on the party’s history and the role of her late father, the Right Excellent Dr. Sir Simeon Daniel, who was the party’s first leader.

“It was 56 years ago that we had a handful of brave and courageous Nevisian men who formed the Nevis Reformation Party with the goal to achieve self-determination,” Daniel-Hodge said.

She said she was proud to lead the party as its first female political leader and expressed her ambition to become Nevis’ first female Premier.

“I feel courageous and bold to be the first female political leader, not only in our pioneering NRP but also in the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” she said. “I think the proudest moment is going to come when the next election happens, and I become the first female Premier of Nevis.”

Daniel-Hodge also outlined her vision for the party, saying the NRP should place the interests and welfare of Nevisians at the centre of its political agenda.

“To be NRP means you must have goodwill, and you must have a deep commitment to the dignity, welfare and well-being of every person, not just a selected few,” she said. “To be NRP means you put country above self.”

She said the party would focus on empowering Nevisians, promoting self-reliance and protecting the island’s heritage and traditions.

“We must defend our heritage. We must defend our rights to make our own decisions. We must defend our rights to remain the majority in Nevis. We must keep the traditions of Nevis,” Daniel-Hodge said.

She also criticised what she described as a loss of trust in the island’s leadership, investors and residents, arguing that Nevis needed a government focused on development and the welfare of its people.

“The Nevis Reformation Party is ready. We are ready to invest in our people. We are ready to invest in development that integrates rather than segregates,” she said.

Daniel-Hodge said the party was prepared to pursue improvements in education, government ministries and public facilities, while calling for greater emphasis on teamwork and leadership.

Barnes, the convention’s featured speaker, used her address to reflect on the NRP’s 56-year history and its contribution to Nevisian political development.

“This is a distinct honour to stand before you as we celebrate 56 years of the Nevis Reformation Party. Fifty-six years of struggle, 56 years of sacrifice, 56 years of vision, 56 years of service, 56 years of perseverance, and most importantly, 56 years of believing in the people of Nevis,” Barnes said.

She described the party’s founders as builders who viewed political leadership as an opportunity to serve and create opportunities for Nevisians.

Barnes also addressed the importance of preserving Nevisian identity while embracing investment, tourism and other forms of development.

She said Nevis should remain open to the international community while ensuring that development does not come at the expense of residents.

“Welcome investment, partnerships, tourism, opportunities, but development must never come at the expense of the people who call Nevis home,” she said.

Barnes also highlighted the NRP’s historical role in the island’s pursuit of greater autonomy and self-determination.

“The spirit of self-determination is part of the DNA of Nevis, and it is an integral part of NRP,” she said.

She acknowledged that the party had experienced periods in opposition, electoral defeats and criticism, but said its history also demonstrated resilience.

“Remember, NRP has survived 56 years, and there is one lesson that 56 years has taught: you cannot defeat a movement that refuses to surrender its purpose,” Barnes said.

Barnes devoted part of her address to young Nevisians, urging them to become actively involved in the island’s future.

“You are not simply the future of Nevis. You are the present of Nevis,” she said. “Nevis needs your energy. Nevis needs your ideas. Nevis needs your technology. Nevis needs your creativity. Nevis needs your courage.”

She also appealed to Nevisians living overseas to remain connected to the island, saying their knowledge, investment and continued interest could contribute to Nevis’ development.

The convention also recognised one long-standing supporter from each constituency for their commitment to the NRP and its work over the years.