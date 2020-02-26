Mrs. Cleone Stapleton Simmonds of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP) was the second candidate nominated to contest in a by-election on March 5 to fill a position left vacant by Hon. Joseph Parry in the Nevis Island Assembly after his retirement from the assembly and from active politics on Dec. 31.

She was nominated by her brother, Mr. Collin Terrence Stapleton of Cotton Ground and Ms. Jenet Jennifer Jeffers of Cotton Ground on Nomination Day, Feb. 25 at the Cotton Ground Community Centre. Following the nomination Mrs. Stapleton Simmonds expressed contentment.

“I am very happy to be nominated as the candidate for Nevis 5 on behalf of the Nevis Reformation Party. I look forward to the upcoming election in order to continue to return St. Thomas’ to the Nevis Reformation Party,” she said.“I think it is a very great accomplishment so it is a good feeling. As you know the whole mission, really, is to encourage more women to get involved in active politics.”

Under the constitution of St. Kitts and Nevis the letter of retirement paved the way for the by-election, a date for which, under the constitution, is fixed by the Premier of Nevis.