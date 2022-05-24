NTA Boasts Healing Qualities of Nevis

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 23, 2022) — ) expressed that view in a recent press release. Travellers from all over the world are discovering the incredible natural beauty and therapeutic resources provided by the Caribbean Island of Nevis. The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTAexpressed that view in a recent press release.

With year-round opportunities to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of everyday life, Nevis has a plethora of activities to indulge the senses and switch off.

The release quotes Melanie Brown (MBE), UK Tourism Ambassador for Nevis as saying: “During my visits to Nevis I often feel very relaxed and in touch with nature, thanks to the islands many spas and the natural resources that are available.

“Taking in the clean fresh air and eating all the natural foods are a great way for me to unwind. I just love it there, relaxing in the ocean, listening to the sound of the trees and the scents of all the native plants – we are so lucky to have such amazing nature on Nevis.”

Think long walks along the beach, the release says, scenic hikes, world-class spas, organic food and drink remedies and natural hot springs to melt away stress and promote relaxation.

In describing some of the areas to would be visitors to the island Mr. Devon Liburd, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NTA says “Those seeking a blissful holiday experience and wanting to leave feeling completely rejuvenated, should look no further than Nevis.

“Our unparalleled offering provides our visitors with a range of activities and amenities to promote holistic wellness of the body and mind,” he said.

Mr. Liburd points to the Nevis Peak and activities surrounding the 3,232 ft. volcano, located in the middle of the island making it impossible to miss.

“Some visitors like to challenge themselves to the Nevis Peak hike while they are in Nevis – which is not only a physical test, but a mental one, too.

“The sense of achievement that people have when they reach the top is thrilling – and the views of the island and surrounding oceans are equally impressive,” says Mr. Liburd.

The NTA suggests that hikers should be well prepared before attempting the hike, as it can be very steep and strenuous in areas.

According to the NTA, other areas include the island’s natural hot springs, local spa facilities and its fresh foods, fruits and herbs.

“One of the island’s most popular wellness experiences is a visit to the Nevis Hot Springs. The spring has three geothermal baths that warm naturally to around 40-42 degrees, which are available to use 24/7. The natural minerals in the spring water have medicinal properties, helping to relax tired muscles, ease pain and detoxify. There is no cost to visit the Nevis Hot Springs – the island simply asks guests to leave the springs in the same condition as when they arrived.

“Nevis is also home to five popular spas, where guests can book for massages, facials, and more. One of the island’s most luxurious spas is the Four Seasons Nevis Spa, where the Signature Nevisian Massage is the most popular treatment.

“Using a locally-infused blend of oils inspired by exotic scents and spices of the West Indies and crafted from Nevisian ingredients grown in the resort’s own herb garden, the Nevisian Massage eases the senses and recharges the mind and body, featuring a relaxing and cleansing foot ritual, where feet are bathed in warm, lemongrass-infused water, before being detoxified with an aromatic scrub. From there, guests receive an exquisite massage emphasising long, flowing strokes that mimic the waves of the Caribbean Sea, easing the senses and recharging the mind and body.

“To cleanse the body from the inside out, Nevis offers a variety of fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices that are natural remedies for many bodily issues. Soursop, moringa, noni fruit, cinnamon leaf and ginger and rosemary are all found naturally in Nevis, helping improve a variety of ailments.

“To see a number of these organic foods in one place, guests can visit the Around the Garden Tour, located in Cade’s Bay. The expert tour guide teaches visitors about the fruits and plants’ medicinal usages and many other important health benefits in a 45-minute leisurely walk around the five-acre orchard.

“Guests can also pick the fresh fruits right off the tree to enjoy the natural juices including sugar apple, tangerine, grapefruit, soursop, dragon fruit, papaya and mango. At the end of the tour, sample smoothies freshly made from the garden. Tours must be booked in advance, and take place on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

“For a rounded experience that relaxes the entire body and mind, Nevis is a wonderful choice for those seeking a barefoot luxury wellness escape,” the release says.