CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (August 12, 2021) – The Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) says a new fixture erected on Nevis outside the Artisan Village at Pinney’s has the whole island talking.

Visitors and locals woke up to a brand-new #NevisNice sign in the early hours of Monday August 2.

The new sign was designed by local artist Vaughn Anslyn as part of a collaboration between the NTA and Nevis Island Administration (NIA).

The NTA says the sign was created with visitors in mind and the permanent fixture came as a surprise to everyone.

The bold and bright sign, spelling #nevisnice, provides persons with the opportunity to take a unique snapshot – capturing their special time in Nevis.

“Both locals and tourists are already engaging with the sign and many are seen snapping selfies and group pictures with the eye-catching installation,” the authority stated in a press release dated August 11, 2021.

Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer of the NTA explained the rationale behind the sign.