NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS — Ms. Yvette Jackman, Sales and Marketing Manager of the North American region, which encompasses the US and Canada, is ending her tour of duty at the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) at the end of December, after spending more than 35 years in Nevis’ tourism industry.

Speaking to the Department of Information on December 23, 2021, she regarded her journey as being a fulfilling one.

“It has been a long journey, very fulfilling and rewarding. I enjoyed what I was doing, even though at times it was very challenging but I persevered. I feel proud that I have done my very best for my beautiful country, Nevis,” Ms. Jackman said.

In parting words she encouraged her colleagues to be passionate about promoting the island; and to the people of Nevis she urged them to learn more about the island.

“I strongly encourage my fellow colleagues to have passion, to enjoy what they are doing and to offer consistent high quality service to our visitors, so that they would want to come back to our shores again and again.

“I am also encouraging our people to learn more about our island so that they can be more appreciative of the tourism industry, and can themselves be better ambassadors of Nevis,” she said.

Ms. Jackman’s journey in the tourism industry on Nevis began as a reservationist at the Eyelyn’s Travel Agency in Charlestown. Her duties included working as an agent for LIAT at the then Newcastle Airport. Between 1994 and 1995, she was employed at the Oualie Beach Resort as a reservation clerk.

However, she later joined the staff at the then Department of Tourism where she assisted in the promotion of the island of Nevis locally and overseas.

When the NTA began operations in May, 2001 in the newly renovated Old Treasury Building (now re-named the Arthur Evelyn Building in central Charlestown), she was one of the first members of staff there.

The Department of Tourism was later changed to the Ministry of Tourism which focussed on the administrative aspects of the tourism industry, while the newly formed NTA had as its mandate the promotion and marketing of “Destination Nevis.” It was at that time she was assigned the role of Sales and Marketing Manager of the North American region, a position she remains in till retirement.

A proud Ms. Jackman said her assignment has taken her far and wide, and her efforts have paid off for the island over the years.

“My work has taken me to every major city in North America, from Toronto to Montreal to New York to Los Angeles and Miami as well as numerous places in between.

“I am very passionate about selling the destination and have been able to convince numerous travel agents, tour operators and travel writers over the years that Nevis has a surprisingly large variety of offerings for such a small island,” she said.

Meantime, Ms. Jadine Yarde, Chief Executive Officer who has been leading the NTA in recent times praised Ms. Jackman for her contribution.

“Yvette has been an amazing team player but more importantly, a good person. Working with her for almost two years, I have been able to learn from her and grow with her.

“Her contributions to the Nevis Tourism Authority have been invaluable and she will be truly missed,” she said.

On Monday 20, December, 2021, the NTA held a surprise retirement cocktail in Ms. Jackman’s honour at the Ole House Café in Charlestown.