NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (September 07, 2021) — Travel and lifestyle public relations agency, CIIC PR, announced recently in a press statement, the addition of Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) to its growing list of travel and tourism clients.

According to the statement, CIIC PR was selected to lead a strategic communications campaign that will integrate media and trade relations, partnerships, influencer relations and thought leadership opportunities in the United States and Canada.

“We are looking forward to working closely with the Nevis Tourism Authority to position the island as a premier destination for leisure travellers,” said CIIC Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carolyn Izzo-Feldman. “We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Caribbean, a region we hold so near and dear to our hearts.”

The PR agency describes Nevis as an island nestled in the Eastern Caribbean, known for its local history, natural beauty and its rustic charm, one of the most unspoiled and relaxing islands in the Caribbean.

“Loved by many for its vividly green sites with blue skies, clean air, and long empty beaches, Nevis has a pace of life that encourages its visitors to stop and appreciate the natural beauty around them.