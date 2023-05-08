NWD to Effect Repairs at Hickman’s From May 08; Seeking Motorists’ Cooperation

- Advertisement -

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (May 05, 2023) — The following is a notice from the Nevis Water Department (NWD) regarding upcoming repair works in the Hickman’s area.

The general public is asked to take note that the Nevis Water Department will be working on repairing a pumping main at the intersection between the top of Hickman’s and Island Main Road adjacent to the Fothergills Pump Station.

The repair work will commence on Monday May 08, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily. The project will be completed by Friday May 12, 2023. Further communication will be provided should the project take longer.

Due to the complexities associated with the repairs, the department is urging the motoring public to adhere to road signage during this time, and also to reduce or prevent the flow of traffic in and out of Hickman’s for the duration of the repair. We also encourage all to please drive with extreme caution

The Nevis Water Department would like to apologise in advance for the inconvenience this exercise may cause

Thank you for your understanding and patience

For any emergencies please contact: (869) 765-5319 or (869) 665-9061