NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (MAY 31, 2021) — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) is pleased to inform that the Organization of American States (OAS), in collaboration with the University of the West Indies Open Campus (UWIOC), is offering scholarship opportunities.

These opportunities are geared towards persons who have been admitted to the Undergraduate Certificate program in Early Childhood Development and Family Studies for the 2021/2022 Semester I academic year.

The UWIOC admission deadline is July 16, 2021 , and the OAS Scholarship application deadline is July 30, 2021 . However, the deadline for applications and other relevant information to be received by the Ministry of Human Resources is Monday, June 28, 2021 .

For more information on scholarship application process, eligibility, selection criteria, university admission information, and more, please contact the following persons at the Ministry of Human Resources:

Mrs Shanola Murrey-Gill Ms Ronice Williams

Tel: 469-5521 ext. 5163 Tel: 469-5521 ext. 5164

Email: shanola.murreygill@ niagov.com Email: ronice.williams@ niagov.com

Any questions regarding the scholarship programs should be addressed to scholarships@oas.org.