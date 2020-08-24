CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration is pleased to share that the Organization of American States (OAS), through the Rowe Fund has launched a scholarship fund to support international students from Latin American and Caribbean countries.

This fund is available to students who are currently completing their studies in the United States, and who are facing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The financial aid will be disbursed directly to the students in the United States, and is intended to cover tuition fees and/or living expenses.

Prospective applicants should possess the following:

1. Have a student visa (F or J) and GPA ≥ 3.0;

2. Be registered as full-time students in the last two years of undergraduate, graduate, or post-graduate studies;

3. Have additional sources of funding;

4. Commit to repay the interest-free loan in 50 monthly payments and to return to their country of origin within a year upon completing their U.S. studies; and

5. Have a suitable guarantor.

There is NO DEADLINE for applications. Candidates may apply at any time during the course of their studies. For more information, application process, document upload or advice, please visit the following links:

1. www.oas.org/en/rowefund

2. www.cbp.gov/I94

3. http://www.oas.org/en/rowefund/GuarantorsAgreement.pdf

4. http://www.oas.org/en/rowefund/FinancialAidGuideForUS-Studies.pdf

5. http://www.oas.org/roweloanapp/default.aspx?Lang=EN http://www.oas.org/en/rowefund/ListOfDocument.asp

6. http://www.oas.org/en/rowefund/fsa.pdf

7. rowefund@oas.org