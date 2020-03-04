The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS/EOM) for the March 2nd General and Regional Elections in the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, commends the people of Guyana on their strong democratic commitment, as reflected in their peaceful and enthusiastic participation at the polls.

The Mission was led by the former Prime Minister of Jamaica, the Most Honorable Bruce Golding. It arrived in the country on February 20, and comprised 17 international observers from 13 countries, including specialists in electoral registries, electoral organization, electoral technology, electoral justice, campaign finance and the political participation of women.

To ensure a substantive analysis of these issues and of the overall electoral process, the Mission engaged with electoral and government authorities, political parties and candidates, civil society actors, international election observation missions and other members of the international community. The Mission’s experts also reviewed current legislation, regulations, processes and procedures in these areas, to ensure a full understanding of the current context.

The Mission applauds the people of Guyana for their patience in awaiting the results of the poll and encourages them to continue doing so. The Mission looks forward to the publication of the official results at the earliest opportunity.